Pacific Office Automation makes Toy Drive donation

The FOX 12 Les Schwab Tires Center Toy Drive has less than a week left, and thanks to the president of Pacific Office Automation, more toys were donated Wednesday.

Doug Pitassi went out shopping for toys that will benefit boys and girls of all ages around the Portland metro area.

His cart full of goodies will go to dozens of local nonprofits that will distribute all the toys from the drive before the holidays.

For more information on donating to the Toy Drive, as well as the organizations receiving the toys, please visit KPTV.com/ToyDrive.

