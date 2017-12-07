Deputies: Aloha man arrested after taking bait package from porch

Deputies said an Aloha man was arrested early Thursday morning after taking a bait package from in front of a home then forcing a standoff with deputies.

Gary Medeiros, 27, faces charges of mail theft, second-degree theft, third-degree criminal mischief and tampering with physical evidence. He also faces a parole violation.

According to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to an alarm activation from the package near Southwest 170th Avenue and Southwest Jenkins Road just before 2:45 a.m. Thursday.

The deputies followed the GPS signal from the bait package to a residence less than two blocks from where the bait package was taken.

Deputies called into the residence several times over an extended period, but Medeiros, who was inside the home, refused to leave.

While the deputies were working on obtaining a search warrant to enter the residence, the homeowner arrived. Medeiros surrendered shortly thereafter to deputies.

Deputies said that Medeiros had attempted to damage the bait package in an effort to destroy evidence.

Medeiros is now being kept in the Washington County Jail.

