Mike Riley returns to Beavers as assistant coach

By The Associated Press
CORVALLIS, OR (AP) -

Mike Riley is returning to Oregon State.

The former Beavers coach was named an assistant on new coach Jonathan Smith's staff on Thursday.

Riley, most recently head coach at Nebraska, was coach at Oregon State twice, from 1997-98 and 2003-14. He will serve as an assistant head coach with a "to-be-determined" position assignment under Smith. He is the Beavers' all-time winningest coach with 93 wins.

Smith, a former Beavers' quarterback, was a graduate assistant at Oregon State under Riley in 2003.

