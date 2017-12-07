Police: Tips from community leads to arrest of man making cocaine near Portland school

Portland police said tips from community members following incidents of gunfire this spring led to a man being arrested on drug charges early Thursday morning.

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau’s Special Emergency Reaction Team served warrants at two residences, one in the 7000 block of Northeast 8th Avenue and the second in the 6900 block of North Interstate Avenue.

The officers arrested 47-year-old Gregory M. Brown at the Northeast 8th Avenue location and seized cocaine, cash believed to be from the sale of illegal drugs, and weapons-related items while serving the warrants.

The investigation that led to this arrest started after several community members contacted police with concerns over possible criminal and drug activity.

One of the incidents reported was tied to a report of gunfire in the early-morning hours of April 22 near the residence on Northeast 8th Avenue, which is near Woodlawn Elementary School.

Officers learned another residence had been hit by gunfire but no one was injured. During their investigation, the officers discovered both properties were rented by Brown.

After the months-long investigation by the Portland Police Bureau and the FBI, the officers made their arrests Thursday. Brown was taken to the Multnomah County Jail and faces charges of manufacture of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, manufacture of cocaine, delivery of cocaine within 1,000 feet of a school, delivery of cocaine and felony possession of cocaine.

Officers credited community members and officers from the Gang Enforcement Team and Gun Taskforce, agents with the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms and Homeland Security Investigations, the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office and the United States Attorney's Office with aiding in the investigation.

The Portland Police Bureau is asking that anyone with information on Brown or this case please contact Officer Colby Panter by phone at 503-823-4106 or by email at Colby.Panter@portlandoregon.gov.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.