Suspect arrested for November crossbow assault at Portland park

Portland police said they have arrested a 24-year-old woman in connection with an assault in November when a woman was shot in the neck with a crossbow bolt.

Cecilia L. Bruinsma was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and faces a charge of second-degree assault.

Investigators said Bruinsma had been in a verbal dispute with the victim shortly before the assault in Sellwood Riverfront Park on November 5.

Officers responded to the scene at the park shortly before 8:30 a.m. where they found the victim with the crossbow bolt in her neck.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the park to treat the victim, who was then taken to an area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators said they believe that during the verbal dispute Bruinsma fired the bolt from a crossbow at the woman. The officers think that Bruinsma then fled the scene in a gold Honda Civic with a man.

Officers said they searched the area following the assault but could not locate Bruinsma. Detectives with the Assault Detail continued the investigation, leading to Thursday’s arrest just before 8:30 a.m.

The Portland Police Bureau is continuing to investigate this incident and ask anyone with information connected to this case to contact Detective Christopher Traynor by phone at 503-823-0889 or by email at Christopher.Traynor@portlandoregon.gov.

