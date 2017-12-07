Two burglary suspects arrested after security app alerts Marion Co. homeowner

A man and a woman were arrested Thursday morning after they attempted to break into a Marion County home.

The Marion County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the 8000 block of Squirrel Hill Road Southeast at 8:50 a.m. on the report of a burglary.

The sheriff's office said the homeowner was at work and received a notification from his Ring Video Doorbell device. The homeowner logged into the app and saw a man at his front door trying to kick and pry the door open.

The homeowner called 911 and reported the burglary to deputies.

When deputies arrived at the house, they did not see anyone at the residence.

A Traffic Safety Team Deputy that was checking the area nearby, located a man and woman matching the suspects descriptions on Sunnyside Road Southeast.

Apollo Charles Biggs, 38, and Sheryl Annette Loschiavo, 38, both of Portland, were arrested.

Biggs is being charged with attempted burglary in the first degree, criminal mischief in the second degree, and parole violation/warrant. Loschiavo is being charged with conspiracy, unlawful possession of methamphetamine, and attempted burglary in the first degree.

