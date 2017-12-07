Escaped Coffee Creek inmate seen in Tualatin

Lorrie Marie Hocker, images from the Oregon Department of Corrections.

A woman who escaped from Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in Wilsonville has been spotted, but she still hasn't been caught.

The Oregon Department of Corrections did not have many new details Thursday but did report that 42-year-old Marie Hocker was seen in Tualatin.

The minimum-custody inmate was on her way to a work assignment in Salem Monday when she opened the door on the van and fled.

Hocker is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans with the word "inmate" stenciled on the knee in orange, a blue t-shirt, a sweatshirt and coat that were similarly stenciled.

Hocker was serving a sentence for coercion and felony assault. She was scheduled to be released next July.

