Rallies held around Portland over proposed FCC net neutrality changes

There were several protests around the country and the Portland metro area Thursday over plans to roll back federal communications regulations, which opponents say could threaten net neutrality.

A group of activists gathered at the Verizon store in Hillsboro Thursday morning rallying against the proposed change.

Last month, Federal Communication Commission Chairman Ajit Pai announced plans to roll back the regulations put in place during the Obama administration classifying internet providers like Verizon and Comcast as common carriers under Title II of the Communications Act.

While supporters say the change would lead to further innovation and call the regulations outdated, opponents claim the move could allow internet providers to slow down or speed up websites, block content, and charge varying prices for certain services instead of a single fee for all data.

Protesters Thursday said net neutrality – the concept that all data on the web should be treated the same by providers - is essential to the freedom of speech.

"Internet websites can be censored, upcharged, put on a fast track, slow track, depending on who they want to support,” protester Daniel Neill told FOX 12. “To keep America strong, we need everybody to educate themselves and do business freely.”

The FCC will vote on the proposed changes on December 14, and many experts expect the move to pass on a party-line vote.

