Randall Children's Hospital patients get special Toy Drive delivery

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Christmas came early for some kids at Randall Children's Hospital Thursday as FOX 12's Shauna Parsons and Tony Martinez paid them a visit as part of the FOX 12-Les Schwab Tires Centers Toy Drive.

It was a big day for the patients as they entered a room full of toys, and these kids definitely deserved them.

While the gifts represent just a small percentage of the toys that FOX 12 viewers have donated so far, the donation was a big deal for the kids and their parents.

There is less than a week left in the FOX 12-Les Schwab Tire Centers Toy Drive. To see where to drop off a new unwrapped toy, just visit KPTV.com/ToyDrive.

