Portland Trail Blazers spread holiday cheer at Doernbecher Children's Hospital

Portland Trail Blazers players and coaches paid a visit to OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital on Thursday.

The team's goal was to spread a little holiday cheer for families who need it the most.

While they were there, they delivered presents and signed a few posters for some of their biggest fans.

It's the most wonderful time of the year: The @TrailBlazers came by for a visit today! ????



More photos coming soon. #RipCity pic.twitter.com/AsRGjHjlNz — Doernbecher Hospital (@OHSUDoernbecher) December 8, 2017

The team hopes the visit gave the kids and their families encouragement to keep fighting their medical challenges.

The whole team took the afternoon to visit kids at @OHSUDoernbecher...



If these photos don't melt your heart, we're not sure what will ?? » https://t.co/LLjQHg1ASl pic.twitter.com/SjCHmXzM2x — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) December 8, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.