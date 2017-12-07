Portland Trail Blazers spread holiday cheer at Doernbecher Child - KPTV - FOX 12

Portland Trail Blazers spread holiday cheer at Doernbecher Children's Hospital

Posted: Updated:
(Courtesy: Portland Trail Blazers) (Courtesy: Portland Trail Blazers)
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

Portland Trail Blazers players and coaches paid a visit to OHSU Doernbecher Children's Hospital on Thursday.

The team's goal was to spread a little holiday cheer for families who need it the most.

While they were there, they delivered presents and signed a few posters for some of their biggest fans.

The team hopes the visit gave the kids and their families encouragement to keep fighting their medical challenges.

