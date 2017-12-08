Two men arrested after drugs, $444K found during traffic stop in Klamath Co.

Two men were arrested early Monday morning in Klamath County after an Oregon State Police Trooper found drugs and a large amount of money inside their vehicle.

Around 3:45 a.m. Monday, an OSP Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a 2015 Cadillac SUV. The SUV was stopped for failing to drive within the lane of travel on Highway 140 near Memorial Drive in Klamath Falls, according to OSP.

OSP said during a consent search of the vehicle, the trooper found two compartments containing $444,030 in cash, suspected controlled substances and various other prescription pills.

Driver of the SUV, Andrew Garrigan, 28, and passenger Jacob Runion, 27, both from Houston, Texas, were arrested and lodged in the Klamath County Jail.

Garrigan and Runion have been charged with money laundering, engaging in financial transaction in property derived from unlawful activity, manufacture/delivery of schedule III controlled substance, possession of schedule III controlled substance, conspiracy, and possession of schedule I controlled substance - LSD.

