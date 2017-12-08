Cowlitz Co. detectives seek new information about 2016 Woodland homicide

Cowlitz County detectives are hoping to find the killers of a 62-year-old man who was found murdered in his burning home last November.

Investigator say they believe the death of Donald "Donny" Howard was the work of multiple suspects who may have set the house on fire in an attempt to cover up Howard's death.

On Nov. 22, 2016, Howard was found dead inside his burning home on the 2000 block of Dahlia Street. An autopsy determined Howard died of blunt force head injuries and his death was ruled a homicide.

Charlie Rosenzweig, chief criminal deputy for the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office, has a team of investigators who are trying to solve this case.

"We're at the one year anniversary of this case. We're looking for help from the public," said Rosenzweig.

Evidence photos show several items from Howard's home were taken.

"Knives stolen and unique, artistic knives stolen. Mr. Howard had an affinity for eagles so almost everything that was stolen whether it be earrings, gold eagle earring, knives with eagles on them. Clearly robbery was a motive for this crime," said Rosenzweig.

Since Howard's death, none of those unique items have shown up for sale at places like pawn shops.

"That could be the key for the case, what breaks this case open. Some items are pretty unique," said Rosenzweig. "If anyone sees this eagle memorabilia - jewelry or knives - call us, please call us."

Detectives are hoping someone may have a useful clue that's been beyond their reach.

"We desperately want them to know we would love to have a phone call," Rosenzweig said.

Anyone with information can submit a tip by calling the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office at 360-577-3092 and ask for Detective Cory Robinson.

The City of Woodland is offering a $3,000 reward for information in the case.

Callers who want to remain anonymous can use their smart phones and text the tip by sending it to 847411. The text has to begin with CCSOTIP, and then the message. Peoples ID will not be known to law enforcement using the TIP411 APP.

The CCSOTip app can be downloaded to a smart phone at https://www.tip411.com/agencies/cowlitzco/groups/20492

