Portland grandmother’s home destroyed by suspected impaired driver

Candice Kiel’s immediately awoke with thoughts of an earthquake when her bedroom door busted open early Friday morning.

When the grandmother peered out of her room, though, she discovered it was not a quake but rather a car steaming in her living room.

“This door slammed open, all this debris flew through here,” Kiel explained while showing FOX 12 the destruction throughout her home. “And the crack was all the way back into this bedroom.”

Officers with the Portland Police Bureau said a woman crashed a car into the house off North Columbia Boulevard and Van Houten Avenue just before 1 a.m.

The officers said they believe the woman was impaired when she crashed. and she was taken to the hospital to be treated for traumatic injuries. Police said she is expected to survive.

Kiel’s home suffered extensive damage throughout the living room and two bedrooms. The busted walls and windows were quickly boarded up, but a fence remains smashed and debris litters the yard.

The grandmother said she mostly feels lucky that her grandchildren weren’t staying with her overnight.

“They are usually there (in the living room) playing video games and stuff,” Kiel said with tears in her eyes.

“I’m praying for the person that was driving -- that whatever’s going on with her -- that she would find peace within herself,” Kiel continued. “There’s no hard feelings, nobody was hurt, it was just the house, so everyone will be okay.”

While Kiel seemed to be forgiving of the driver, her daughter was understandably upset and told FOX 12 she came to be with her mother immediately after she heard about the crash.

“We’re happy the person is hopefully safe, but that’s not okay – not okay at all,” Desiree Adams said.

Adams said she hopes police will patrol along Columbia Boulevard more often to catch drunk drivers and speeders.

Both Kiel and Adams said speeding along the road is a major problem, and Kiel said she hopes by sharing her story, it will encourage drivers to be responsible.

“Please if you’re drinking, don’t drive,” she said. “It’s just not a safe thing to do.”

Police have not yet released the suspect’s name. It’s unclear if she was cited with a DUII, but police said she was criminally charged in the case.

Kiel said she has homeowner’s insurance to fix the damage, but she won’t be able to stay her home until the repairs are made.

