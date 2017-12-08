Nearly two dozen officers respond to reported assault in SE Port - KPTV - FOX 12

Nearly two dozen officers respond to reported assault in SE Portland, find no evidence of incident

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A call to Portland police’s non-emergency line sent roughly two dozen patrol units to southeast Portland Friday morning.

Officers were dispatched to the 7600 block of Southeast Woodstock Boulevard.

Police said a person called the non-emergency number and reported they had hurt a family member, who was a child, and intended to harm others.

Police also believed the caller threatened to hurt law enforcement. The caller did not give an exact address and police were limited in their ability to pinpoint the call since it was made to the non-emergency line. 

Officers arrived at the area to try and locate the reported situation. 

They also placed a reverse phone call to neighbors warning them to stay inside their homes, an action that was “out of an abundance of caution for the community.”

Police told FOX 12 after officers searched the neighborhood, they never found the situation that was reported by the caller.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to contact them.

