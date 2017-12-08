Mario Cristobal to be new Oregon football head coach

The news of Willie Taggart heading to Florida State University broke earlier this week, and the Oregon Ducks already have a new head football coach: Mario Cristobal.

NBC Sports Northwest was the first source to report Friday morning that Cristobal will be named as Taggart’s permanent replacement.

Rob Mullens, University of Oregon director of athletics, announced Cristobal as interim head coach after the news of Taggart’s departure.

“I am grateful to Mario Cristobal for his willingness to step up and lead our program through our upcoming bowl game. The University of Oregon is a high-caliber academic institution with one of the premier college football programs in the country, and we are confident that we will find another outstanding coach to lead our tremendous group of student-athletes into the future,” Mullens said Tuesday.

#GoDucks are indeed #cristoBALLIN just two days after Willie bailed. Oregon player says the team is ‘stoked’ after a team petition to maintain Mario was handed over to AD Mullens. — Nick Krupke (@NickKrupke) December 8, 2017

Congratulations @coach_cristobal there’s no better coach to lead this team! Go Ducks! #cristobALLIN — Cody Shear (@Codyshear7) December 8, 2017

Cristobal was the offensive line coach, run game coordinator and co-offensive coordinator for the Ducks. Before joining the Oregon coaching staff in January 2017, Cristobal spent four seasons at the University of Alabama as assistant head coach and offensive line coach.

He also was head coach at Florida International University from 2007 to 2012.

Friday afternoon, Oregon confirmed Cristobal's promotion. He will be the Ducks' 46th head football coach.

The 34th head coach in Oregon football history is @coach_cristobal! #GoDucks pic.twitter.com/OQaw2e9D5R — Oregon Football (@oregonfootball) December 8, 2017

“I’m excited and honored to be the head football coach of the Oregon Ducks,” said Cristobal, in a news release Friday. “The rich tradition combined with the incredible wave of momentum that has been created throughout the season and the recruiting process is something we believe will be unstoppable, and this will lead us to fulfill the great expectations of our great University and our fan base.”

