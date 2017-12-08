Mario Cristobal to be new Oregon football head coach - KPTV - FOX 12

Mario Cristobal to be new Oregon football head coach

Posted: Updated:
(AP Photo/Chris Pietsch, File) (AP Photo/Chris Pietsch, File)
(KPTV) -

The news of Willie Taggart heading to Florida State University broke earlier this week, and the Oregon Ducks already have a new head football coach: Mario Cristobal.

NBC Sports Northwest was the first source to report Friday morning that Cristobal will be named as Taggart’s permanent replacement. 

Rob Mullens, University of Oregon director of athletics, announced Cristobal as interim head coach after the news of Taggart’s departure. 

“I am grateful to Mario Cristobal for his willingness to step up and lead our program through our upcoming bowl game. The University of Oregon is a high-caliber academic institution with one of the premier college football programs in the country, and we are confident that we will find another outstanding coach to lead our tremendous group of student-athletes into the future,” Mullens said Tuesday.

Cristobal was the offensive line coach, run game coordinator and co-offensive coordinator for the Ducks. Before joining the Oregon coaching staff in January 2017, Cristobal spent four seasons at the University of Alabama as assistant head coach and offensive line coach.

He also was head coach at Florida International University from 2007 to 2012.

Friday afternoon, Oregon confirmed Cristobal's promotion. He will be the Ducks' 46th head football coach. 

“I’m excited and honored to be the head football coach of the Oregon Ducks,” said Cristobal, in a news release Friday. “The rich tradition combined with the incredible wave of momentum that has been created throughout the season and the recruiting process is something we believe will be unstoppable, and this will lead us to fulfill the great expectations of our great University and our fan base.”

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation.  All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
FOX 12

News

Weather

Photos

Video

PDX TV

FOX 12

Online Public File: 
KPTV  KPDX

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation, Portland, OR . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.