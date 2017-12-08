Portland woman tired of people touching her hair goes viral

She's the latest social media sensation and she's right here in Portland.

Momo Pixel created a video game to spread an important message about personal space and that message quickly went global.

MORE’s Molly Riehl caught up with Momo to talk about “Hair Nah," a game in which a player attempts to not have the character's hair touched.

Momo told Molly the game is a way to visually tell people why touching someone’s hair without consent is an invasive and frustrating experience.

Check out the game at HairNah.com.

