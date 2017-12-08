The Stone Foxes talk to MORE during Portland stop

The Stone Foxes are known for their foot-stomping, bluesy rock ‘n’ roll.

MORE’s Molly Riehl recently caught up with the band while they were in town for a performance at the Doug Fir Lounge.

Portland people! If you’re free tonight, go see @thestonefoxes at @DougFirLounge. I was treated to this earlier today, and WOW pic.twitter.com/N8Bg42NtTm — Molly Riehl (@MollyRiehl) December 7, 2017

Molly said the only way she can describe what it was like to watch them perform is "pure joy."

The guys told her after their current tour ends this month, they'll head back in the studio to make new music and then hopefully end up back on tour and making another stop in Portland.

