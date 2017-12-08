Blazers say Nurkic out of Saturday's game against Houston due to - KPTV - FOX 12

Blazers say Nurkic out of Saturday's game against Houston due to ankle injury

Posted: Updated:
By The Associated Press
Jusuf Nurkic (KPTV file image) Jusuf Nurkic (KPTV file image)
PORTLAND, OR (AP) -

Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic has been ruled out of Saturday's game against the Houston Rockets with an ankle injury.

Nurkic was hurt midway through the final quarter of Portland's 106-92 loss Tuesday night to the Washington Wizards. He limped off the court and went straight to the locker room after appearing to injure his right ankle on a drive to the rim. He had 15 points and nine rebounds before leaving.

Portland said X-rays on the ankle were negative, but said he was ruled out of the home game against Houston.

Nurkic is averaging 15.1 points and 7.8 rebounds per game for the Blazers.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

