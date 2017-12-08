Psychologist’s report: MAX stabbing suspect said he was ‘on autopilot’ during deadly attack

The man accused in the deadly MAX stabbing attack in May claimed he was on “auto-pilot” during the incident due to past trauma in prison, according to a report by a Washington psychologist.

Jeremy Christian is facing two counts of aggravated murder among other charges stemming from the incident on a train near the Hollywood Transit Center on May 26.

The report from a Seattle-based psychologist was requested by Christian’s defense team and could be used in the criminal case. It describes a growing pattern of disruptive behavior by Christian leading up to the attack, with the 35-year-old seemingly becoming more agitated over what he saw as restrictions on his “free speech” by others because they thought Christian’s language crossed a “politically correct or sacrilegious line.”

The psychologist describes Christian as being unable to act like an adult in terms of autonomy or maintaining a job or relationship. He was still living either at his parents’ house or bouncing around friends’ homes and had never had his own place to live.

The report also said Christian believes his political beliefs are the reason he did not have a job, a driver’s license or relationships while also saying he was marginalized because he was an “ex-con.”

The psychologist noted Christian’s confrontational behavior became worse when he drank and noted that both the day of the deadly attack and the day prior, when he had a separate altercation with a different rider on the MAX, Christian had been drinking sangria.

The report states that Christian said he wanted to do his “free speech thing” on the train after being rebuked the day before and was challenging riders to talk politics and religion.

While many reports claim Christian was directing his attention to two teen girls on the train, Christian claimed to the psychologist that he did not address them directly or make remarks specifically to them.

After encountering the teens, Christian came into conflict with one of the two men killed in the attack, Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche, who was soon joined by attack survivor Micah Fletcher.

Christian claimed he felt similar to how he felt during a past prison experience and said he thought he had to "take care of business" as soon as possible.

The psychologist challenged this in the report, though, noting that it was improbable Christian was conscious of this at the time of the attack considering how fast the situation escalated and his alcohol consumption.

Christian told the psychologist he felt that he was on “auto-pilot” as the stabbings were happening, adding that he was “barely conscious” of what he was doing until he said he heard others yelling, "He's stabbing them! He's killing them!"

The full report was presented to Judge Cheryl Albrecht last month before she denied bail for Christian.

