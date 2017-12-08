Coffee Creek inmate who ran away from work crew caught in Tualatin

Lorrie Marie Hocker, images from the Oregon Department of Corrections.

Tualatin police arrested an inmate who ran away from a Coffee Creek Correctional Facility work crew on Monday.

The Department of Corrections reported that 42-year-old Lorrie Marie Hocker was in a van from the prison in Wilsonville when she opened a door and ran away at around 6:50 a.m. Monday.

Hocker was spotted in Tualatin on Thursday.

On Friday at around 3:20 p.m., Tualatin police responded to reports of a woman matching the description of Hocker walking near Fred Meyer. When officers arrived to the area, they contacted Hocker near the Tualatin Key Bank.

She was taken into custody without incident.

Hocker was admitted to the Coffee Creek Correctional Facility in September on charges of coercion out of Montana and felony assault out of Lane County. She was scheduled for release in July 2018.

No word on if she will face any new charges.

