Hillsboro High School adopts 9-year-old boy as new ‘Sparrow’

A 9-year-old boy who is battling for his health is getting some extra support this year, through a partnership with Sparrow Clubs and Hillsboro High School.

Nathan Julian was officially adopted as the school’s newest ‘Sparrow’ at an assembly on Friday.

That means students will raise money for his medical expenses and special food throughout the school year, through community service projects and fundraisers.

Nathan was born with his intestines on the outside of his body, and had his first surgery when he was just two days old. He underwent a blood transfusion only a few weeks later and has now been diagnosed with Spastic Quadriplegic Cerebral Palsy. He just had yet another surgery in August to get a breathing tube.

His mother said there have been a lot of tears and sleepless nights, but also a lot of joy in raising Nathan.

His family told FOX 12 they are overwhelmed by the support – not only financially but emotionally.

“We just want the kids to be aware,” said Marlo Julian, Nathan’s mother. “Awareness brings curiosity and knowledge, and then they want to learn about him and know about him, and not just him but other people who have disabilities and then it leads to acceptance.”

Nathan has two healthy brothers and his father, Jeff, is active in the Army.

Now the whole family is part of the Hill High family, as students work to support him for the rest of the school year.

To watch Nathan’s Sparrow Clubs video, visit www.youtube.com/watch?v=nBzzg1qJwpk. To learn more about Sparrow Clubs, visit https://www.sparrowclubs.org/.

