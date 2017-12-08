Keizer police looking for suspect in string of coffee stand break-ins

Keizer Police say they are looking for a transient man believed to be behind several coffee shop break-ins on River Road.

Investigators have identified 40-year-old John Herriges as the suspect in multiple incidents stretching back to October.

Police believe Herriges broke into the Dutch Brothers located at 4915 River Road North on October 12 and then again on October 20.

They also think Herriges was behind the break-in at Bentley’s Coffee located at 4435 River Road North on October 14.

Keilani Truett works at Dutch Brothers and told FOX 12 the coffee stand has been broken into three times, most recently Thursday morning.

Keizer Police aren’t sure yet if that latest break-in is related to the other two said it is similar in nature.

Truett agrees and is ready for the ongoing problems to stop.

“It’s frustrating,” she said. “It is always at night time, so the morning shift comes in, and there is glass everywhere. Someone has thrown a rock through our window.”

Herriges was charged in October in another break-in that was caught on camera at Bentley’s Coffee on Mission Street in Salem.

Owner Brandon Eastmond explained talked to FOX 12 when the incident happened in September and claimed Herriges threw a rock through one of the side windows.

"He was covered in glass but he didn't care,” Eastmond said. “He just jumped right up there and made his way in.”

The Keizer Police Department is asking anyone who sees Herriges or knows of his whereabouts to call 911 immediately and warn not to attempt to apprehend him.

Investigators added that anyone having additional information about Herriges that might aid in his capture or the investigations into the break-ins is asked to contact Detective Tim Lathrop at 503-856-3481. Tips can also be emailed to Tips@keizer.org.

