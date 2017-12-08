Portland police arrest 3 in connection with November robbery and shooting

Portland police said three people suspected in connection with a November robbery and shooting were arrested over the last three days.

Investigators believe 19-year-old Austen K. Herrmann, 22-year-old Julian M. Booker and a 17-year-old boy were involved with the incident November 28 where two men were injured, with one suffering a serious but non-life-threatening gunshot wound, in an apartment in the 12200 block of Southeast Ramona Street.

After identifying the three as suspects in the case, detectives shared the information around the Bureau and with other local law enforcement agencies.

Multnomah County deputies stopped a car in Troutdale just before 2 a.m. Wednesday, and during the traffic stop, one man got out and ran from the deputies while another remained in the car.

The deputies searched the area but could not locate the missing suspect, who deputies believed to be Herrmann. The man who remained was identified as Booker and taken into custody.

During Booker’s arraignment hearing Thursday afternoon at the Multnomah County Justice Center, officers with the PPB robbery detail noticed the 17-year-old and Herrmann in the building. Detectives took the 17-year-old into custody but Herrmann escaped again.

Just after 12:34 a.m. Friday morning Multnomah County Deputies stopped a car in Fairview. During the stop, the deputies identified Herrmann and took him into custody while also seizing a firearm and a large amount of marijuana as evidence.

Booker and Herrmann are both being kept in the Multnomah County Jail and face charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree assault, first-degree burglary and second-degree robbery.

Booker also faces a second-degree assault charge and a had a warrant for a previous charge of robbery with a deadly weapon.

Herrmann’s additional charges include attempted murder, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm, first-degree theft, attempt to elude on foot, interfering with a peace officer, minor in possession of more than eight ounces of marijuana and false information to a peace officer. He also had a warrant for a previous conviction of unauthorized use of a vehicle.

The 17-year-old was sent to the Donald E. Long Detention Home and faces charges of first and second-degree robbery.

