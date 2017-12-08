Local business helps Sellwood Boy Scouts after Christmas tree lot robbery

After Boy Scouts were the victims of a heartless crime for the second year in a row, a local company has stepped up to help the kids recover.

The Christmas tree lot operated by Troop 351 in Sellwood was robbed Wednesday night, with more than $2,000 in equipment taken, putting the summer camp plans for the scouts at risk.

The loss cut deep at the Christmas tree lot. Among the items stolen was the troop’s chainsaw, leaving Scoutmaster Mikael Benson to cut each tree by hand.

“How do you tell a 10-year-old this is the world we live in? That somebody would steal from a nonprofit like this?” Benson asked FOX 12 Thursday. “They’re stealing from kids. They’re not stealing from adults.”

By Friday morning, as word of the crime spread through the community, the lot was back in business, with Benson trying to recoup the loss one tree sale at a time.

"We've got customers on the lot already, and we're not even supposed to be open, so this is exciting,” he said.

Two FOX 12 viewers decided to go even further to help the troop, stopping by in the afternoon with their own special gift.

Ron Friederich owns A-TEMP Heating and Cooling and said he heard about the theft watching Good Day Oregon. He stopped by the lot with his general manager to bring back some holiday cheer.

"I looked at my wife and said, "That's just wrong." So, we decided we could replace your generator, your chainsaw, and we got you a gift certificate at Best Buy for your electronics,” Friederich told Benson. “And here's a check for $1,000 to help the troop.”

Thanks to the donation, the scouts of Troop 351 will be able to go to camp.

"You know it feels really good. I was born and raised in Oregon City. I still live in Clackamas,” Friederich said. “We're a local company, and the kids don't get enough."

The tree lot is the troop's only fundraiser of the year, so the donation came at a critical time. It was a generous gesture, proving once again that the Christmas spirit is alive and well.

Police are still searching for the thief.

