Registered sex offender arrested again, faces new sex abuse charges

A registered sex offender was arrested again and is now facing 27 new charges.

The United States Marshal's Fugitive Task Force arrested Luis Edward Trybom, 38, on Friday as part of a Portland Police Bureau Detective Division's Sex Crimes Unit ongoing investigation.

Trybom was booked into the Multnomah County Jail and charged with luring a minor, online sexual corruption in the first degree, four counts of using a child in display of sexually explicit conduct, four counts of encouraging child sex abuse in the first degree, eight counts of sex abuse in the third degree, fail to register as a sex offender - misdemeanor, rape in the first degree, and seven counts of sex abuse in the second degree.

Trybom was arrested in June 2017, accused of taking explicit photos of a 17-year-old girl. He pleaded not guilty to several charges including third and fourth degree sex abuse and was released from jail in August.

After the June arrest, additional victims were found and interviewed. Police said Friday's arrest is the result of those investigations.

Police said Trybom is a registered sex offender in connection with a 1997 conviction for sex abuse in the third degree.

Detectives believe their may be additional victims. Anyone with more information is asked to contact Detective Nathan Sheppard at 503-823-3886, nathan.sheppard@portlandoregon.gov.

