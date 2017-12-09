Tractor-trailer overturns off I-84 in Corbett due to strong winds

Most people have noticed how windy it’s been for the last few days. In some areas though, gusts are causing big issues.

In Corbett Friday night, winds were strong enough to blow over a semi-truck’s trailer. Some people are also dealing with clean up concerns at their homes.

A toppled trailer sits at a Corbett rest stop off Interstate 84 Friday evening, proving the power of mother nature.

"There was a truck that was actually connected to it so he pulled over last night at 8 'cause it was too windy to pull these things 'cause they’re just they get really squirrelly," Donny Callahan with Gerlock Towing said.

But staying put wasn’t enough.

“This guy was just sitting here and thought he got hit by something,” Callahan said. “He said the trailer just rose up and knocked to the side. The tractor was actually dangling when we got here off the ground so we lifted it up, removed him."

The driver is okay. But his 30-foot construction trailer will have to stay at the rest stop overnight, sitting on its side.

“I’m afraid that if we try to manipulate this back on its wheels and a big gust of wind comes up, obviously it caused it to flip over there and I don’t want anything bad to happen, so we’re just gonna leave it,” Callahan said.

Chantae Pederson only lives five minutes from where the trailer overturned, dealing with her own wind drama.

“This is the skylight that blew off into the yard and there was a hole that was funneling wind into our bedroom for about an hour,” said Pederson.

Besides her skylight flying away, a sudden gust of wind also caught the roof over he deck.

“This morning I was doing dishes and I watched my roof fly at 90 degrees and it just went whoosh like that,” said Pederson.

Pederson said neighbors and her husband rushed over to help put her house back together.

