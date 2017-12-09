'It's a miracle': Lyons mother recounts son's near-death experience

A mother in Lyons has a message days after her teenage son survived a head-on crash with a log truck on Highway 226.

Tonya Gunn says it’s a miracle her son, 17-year-old James Gunn is going to be okay. James has just a few scrapes, a bruised lung, and a concussion.

Tonya says her son was on his way to work in Albany Tuesday morning when the crash happened near mile marker 21.

“I lost control of my car, overcorrected to the left, hit the bank, and hit the log truck at the same time,” said James.

Tonya tells FOX 12 the road her son crashed on is treacherous. When she heard James didn’t make it to work, she rushed out the door.

“I did come around a corner. I saw the log truck. I saw a lot of debris on the road and then, yes, I did see his car and I knew right away it was his car,” said Tonya.

“The door folded over my leg and the truck tire was just sitting on my leg for like an hour and a half, and the trucker driver---I don't know if it was the truck driver or someone else, but they were talking to me---I was screaming, ‘Help!’ I screamed ‘help’ three or four times,” said James.

The log truck driver, Orville Tobey, didn’t want to go on camera but he tells FOX 12 he heard those cries for help and he’s still having nightmares.

“I thought, ‘This is it. I’m not gonna be able to walk again. I’m not gonna see my family. I'm not gonna...’ You know, I thought I was gonna be done but they pulled me out and my leg was perfectly fine. My door stopped whatever was going on. I had someone, something watching over me,” said James.

“It was very traumatic. I didn’t think I’d be able to see him ever again,” said Tonya.

Tonya says James has only driven that way to work a couple times, whereas Tobey says it’s a normal route for him.

Tonya says she feels blessed her son survived something that could have been much worse.

“I don’t know why God chooses who he chooses, but I honestly believe that maybe it’s a second chance for my son for whatever he’s supposed to be doing in his life,” said Tonya.

Tonya tells FOX 12 her son was not on his phone when the crash happened, and that she looked at it with Oregon State Police.

FOX 12 reached out to OSP, but did not immediately hear back.

“We went through the phone and he was not texting or using the phone. Also, there is no cell service through that area but I’m just glad we could clear that up,” said Tonya.

She urges everyone to be more mindful on the roads, especially during this time of year when a lot of people get behind the wheel while sometimes feeling rushed.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.