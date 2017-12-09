Police investigating shooting near downtown Nike Portland, no injuries

Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning in front of Nike Portland.

Just before 8:30 a.m., officers responded to Nike Portland, located at 638 Southwest 5th Avenue, on the report of gunfire.

When officers arrived on scene they spoke to a large group of people that were waiting to enter Nike Portland.

Based on preliminary information, police said a red Toyota Camry drove in front of Nike Portland and an occupant in the vehicle fired a gun into the air. People waiting outside the store ran in multiple directions.

According to police, witnesses said one of the people that ran from the crowd chased after the vehicle. At the intersection of Southwest 4th Avenue and Southwest Washington Street, the man fired multiple rounds from a handgun in the direction of the vehicle.

Officers searched the area but did not find the red Camry, or the suspect who fired multiple rounds at the vehicle.

No injuries have been reported.

Police said officers did find evidence of gunfire, including multiple bullet strikes to a building near the intersection of SW 4th Ave. and SW Washington Street.

FOX 12 spoke with employees at Peterson’s Convenience Store on SW 4th Ave. They said their store was caught in the crossfire.

“It impacted the door, shattered glass,” manager Robert Faith said.

A cashier inside who did not want to go on camera said he was helping a customer when he heard gunshots and saw their glass door shatter.

“Momentary shock will pass,” Faith said. “I think time will heal this one.”

FOX 12 also saw a bullet hole in another nearby business.

“The Rialto, which is a bar across the corner and our store,” Faith said.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Portland Police Bureau Tactical Operations Division's Gang Enforcement Team at 503-823-4106.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.