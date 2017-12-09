Linfield College hosts 'Stuff the Bus' event to help local community

Linfield College students helped collect food and raise money to help the local community.

Linfield College held a "Stuff the Bus" event on campus Friday where they collected food and toys, and raised money to support the Yamhill Community Action Partnership food bank.

YCAP has been helping people in Yamhill County for nearly 40 years. The non-profit explained how important events like this are.

"The Stuff the Bus campaign is tangible food. Canned food, dry food that we can get, I'm talking Monday, immediately out to any number of our emergency food sites, soup kitchens," said Dave Rucker, Food Bank Programs and Logistics Coordinator, Yamhill Community Action Partnership.

YCAP will be holding another Stuff the Bus event on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Bi-Mart and Roth's in McMinnville.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.