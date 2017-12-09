Beaverton Severe Weather Shelter opening due to colder temps

As the temperatures drop this weekend, the City of Beaverton is opening its Severe Weather Shelter.

The shelter will be open Saturday and Sunday at the Beaverton Community Center located at 12350 Southwest 5th Street. It opens at 5:30 p.m. and will remain open until 6:30 a.m. the following morning.

The shelter has space for 30 adults on a first come, first-served basis. Dinner and breakfast will be provided.

To learn more about the shelter, visit www.beavertonoregon.gov/shelter.

