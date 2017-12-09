Powerlifters raise money for Doernbecher Children's Hospital

People came from around the country to help raise money for Doernbecher Children's Hospital at a unique event.

The event called "Deadlifts for Doernbecher", a charity powerlifting meet, was held at Ancestry Brewing in Tualatin on Saturday.

This is the fourth year for the event and was hosted by Jeron Kerridge, who owns Savage Barbell Club.

One powerlifter traveled from Chicago to help raise money for the hospital.

"It's for the kids. It's for raising money for the children's hospital. It just feels good to give back to that community," said powerlifter Steve Johnson. "I haven't been part of anything like that before and it just feels good to raise money and do something good."

The group is expected to raise over $20,000 for Doernbecher Children's Hospital.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.