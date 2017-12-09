Lan Su Chinese Garden offering free admission with donation to Oregon Food Bank

Portlanders can enjoy a beautiful garden while helping out the Oregon Food Bank.

On Saturday the Lan Su Chinese Garden in northwest Portland started offering free admission with a donation of two canned or non-perishable food items.

The "Nine Free Days" event goes until next Sunday, Dec. 17.

FOX 12 spoke with one family who said the garden is a special place and they wanted to help give back.

"This is the perfect time for us to come and make a donation to the Oregon Food Bank and make a difference for somebody. Maybe it helps them with the holidays and the struggles they are going through, and at the same time we get to come enjoy this beautiful place and share with with our kids," said Philip Hunker.

There is also a holiday pop-up shop at the garden for people to get unique items.

To learn more about Nine Free Days, visit visit www.lansugarden.org/freedays.

