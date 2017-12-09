Thousands of toys donated to Randall Children's Hospital during 'Angels on Wheels Toy Run'

Classic cars owners helped out children in need during their annual toy run on Saturday.

Thousands of toys were delivered to Randall Children's Hospital Saturday morning thanks to the "Angels on Wheels Toy Run."

The toy run is hosted by the Portland Roadster Show. The show helps collect toys and raise money all year to donate to the hospital before Christmas.

FOX 12 spoke to a promoter for the show who said they love doing this for the kids.

"The car community is kind of an amazing thing and a big family to be a part of. It's people who have cars and like to show them off and raise money, and we just give it all away to charity," said Duane Caseday.

The Portland Roadster Show takes place in March, and they will be raising money again for next year's toy drive.

