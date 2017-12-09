Police: 21-year-old man arrested during protest, counter-protest in downtown Portland

One person was arrested Saturday during a protest, counter-protest, and march in downtown Portland.

The group Patriot Prayer met at Terry Schrunk Plaza to protest sanctuary cities. They say these policies "promote crime and jeopardize the lives of American citizens and legal immigrant."

The group is also showing outrage over the acquittal of a man who was in the country illegally and was accused of killed a San Francisco woman.

Another group of people who support sanctuary cities also came out to the rally across from the Patriot Prayer group.

The two groups marched through downtown Portland for several hours.

Police said officers observed several disturbances during the protests and march but no injuries were reported.

Portland Fire & Rescue medics provided medical air to two people, a protest member and counter-protest member, after they were pepper sprayed by a person in the crowd.

Portland police said Tusitala Toese, 21, was arrested during the march at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Southwest Madison Street.

Toese was lodged in the Multnomah County Jail on charges of disorderly conduct in the second degree, harassment, assault in the fourth degree, and a warrant for a previous charge of disorderly conduct in the second degree.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.