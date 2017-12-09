Lake Oswego man with MS pleads for help locating his lost companion dog

A Lake Oswego family is pleading for the public’s help.

Craig Ackerson says his small companion dog, Lucy, is everything to him and the family says they’re running out of time to find her.

“She’s just like a kid. She really makes me happy. Incredibly,” said Ackerson.

Ackerson said she went missing Tuesday afternoon while he was at a rotary meeting and his care provider was shopping at Trader Joe’s.

“Just happened to be out shopping with us when she escaped,” he said.

He says he believes someone jiggled the handle to his van, which opens easily because of his disability, and that’s when Lucy escaped.

“Like having a child abducted, or losing a child,” Ackerson said.

Ackerson was diagnosed with MS when he was 23-years old and though Lucy is not a registered service dog, she’s a blessing to the family. Ackerson's son has autism and had also bonded with the dog.

Ackerson says he hasn’t slept much since Tuesday because he’s been out with several of his care providers looking for Lucy.

The family says they’ve even been joined in the search by people they have never met before.

Lisa Lieberman, Ackerson’s wife, says psychics have tried to connect with Lucy, with little luck, but on Saturday came some new information from a hired search and rescue team.

On Saturday afternoon, the same man from part of the search for Kyron Horman looked for Lucy with his two dogs.

“We’ve tried everything that we know. We have squeaky toys with us,” said Lieberman.

She and their son, Jordan, say they’ll do anything to bring Lucy back.

“I have never seen my husband so devastated. They were very bonded. Although she’s not a trained therapy dog, she’s definitely a companion to him,” Lieberman said.

“We’ve done everything right, it’s just a matter of finding her safe and sound,” said Ackerson.

The search and rescue team tracked Lucy’s scent to Riccardo’s Ristorante on Boones Ferry Road in Lake Oswego.

The expert says the scent stopped there, though, and Lieberman says he believes someone picked Lucy up.

The family is pleading to the public: if someone has Lucy, to bring her home.

Anyone who has seen Lucy or know where she is, please contact the family at 503-522-0369.

