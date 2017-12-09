Lake Oswego man with MS pleads for help locating his lost companion dog

A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.More >
A mother in Lyons has a message days after her teenage son survived a head-on crash with a log truck on Highway 226.More >
A mother in Lyons has a message days after her teenage son survived a head-on crash with a log truck on Highway 226.More >
A 16-year-old Florida teen who allegedly swiped equipment from a police cruiser has turned himself in.More >
A 16-year-old Florida teen who allegedly swiped equipment from a police cruiser has turned himself in.More >
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
Authorities say a teen who turned himself in to police has confessed to molesting some 50 children over the past years across Southern California.More >
One person was arrested Saturday during a protest, counter-protest, and march in downtown Portland.More >
One person was arrested Saturday during a protest, counter-protest, and march in downtown Portland.More >
A registered sex offender was arrested again and is now facing 27 new charges.More >
A registered sex offender was arrested again and is now facing 27 new charges.More >
A Lake Oswego family is pleading for the public’s help. Craig Ackerson says his small companion dog, Lucy, is everything to him and the family says they’re running out of time to find her.More >
A Lake Oswego family is pleading for the public’s help. Craig Ackerson says his small companion dog, Lucy, is everything to him and the family says they’re running out of time to find her.More >
The Roy Moore accuser who pointed to her signed yearbook to bolster her claim of abuse against the Republican Senate candidate acknowledged that she wrote notes underneath his signature.More >
The Roy Moore accuser who pointed to her signed yearbook to bolster her claim of abuse against the Republican Senate candidate acknowledged that she wrote notes underneath his signature.More >
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning in front of Nike Portland.More >
Police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday morning in front of Nike Portland.More >
A man dressed as Santa Claus was kicked out of Mall of America after he threw $1,000 one-dollar bills onto unsuspecting shoppers.More >
A man dressed as Santa Claus was kicked out of Mall of America after he threw $1,000 one-dollar bills onto unsuspecting shoppers.More >