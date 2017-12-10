Neighbors warn of package thefts in NW Portland

Neighbors in Northwest Portland say package thieves are targeting their homes.

Surveillance video from a home on Northwest 27th Avenue shows a man pick up a delivery from someone’s front door and walk away.

Laurie Lesnard says packages for her husband and 9-year-old daughter were stolen after they were delivered to her home.

"[I was] creeped out that somebody was on our property, taking our belongings, and thinking it was ok to just walk off with them," said Lesnard.

Police say they are looking into the reports, but say it is always best to be home when packages arrive or have someone you know pick the items up.

They also suggest having packages delivered to your work or a secure drop off spot.

