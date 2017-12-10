Deputies: Man accused of kidnapping woman, child

Marion County Deputies arrested a Salem man who they said kidnapped a woman and her child.

Deputies arrested 25-year-old Christopher Hahn-Collins Saturday afternoon at Dick’s Sporting Goods Store on Lancaster Drive Northeast.

According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Hahn-Collins broke into the woman’s home on Friday and held her and her child at knifepoint overnight.

The woman managed to convince Hahn-Collins to take them to the store the next day.

Marion County Deputies say the woman mouthed the words “help me” to several people.

Hahn-Collins did not know the victims, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

He now faces several charges including kidnapping and burglary.

Deputies say Hahn-Collins also has a parole violation warrant for sex abuse.

