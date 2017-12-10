High winds cause power outages in eastern Multnomah County

High winds coming from the Columbia River Gorge Sunday have caused power outages for residents in the eastern part of Multnomah County for the fourth day in a row.

According to Portland General Electric, more than 3,900 customers were without service as of 2 p.m. Sunday.

PGE officials cited high winds for the vast majority of the outages. FOX 12 Chief Meteorologist Mark Nelsen noted that gusts coming through the Gorge were reaching as high as 75 to 80 mph.

It's the 4th day of 70-85 mph gusts in the Western Gorge. Customers in Corbett area without power for a 3rd day (it's been off/on) due to more trees falling. This one just about an hour ago on Bell Road pic.twitter.com/cr1FK3cq6V — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) December 10, 2017

The winds have also caused a number of downed trees and other damage in the area over the last few days.

Some other wind damage pics from the past day or two in Troutdale/Corbett area. Bad luck with the car door too! #pdxtst pic.twitter.com/JPGc0AypXa — Mark Nelsen (@MarkNelsenKPTV) December 10, 2017

Crews have been working to restore service, which PGE estimates should return by Sunday evening.

