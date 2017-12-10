Deputies investigating pair of morning robberies in Clark County

Deputies in Clark County are investigating a pair of robberies with a half-hour that happened Sunday morning at two convenience stores less than five miles from each other.

The first incident happened at Oscars Market located at 4901 Northeast Saint Johns Road before 9 a.m.

A clerk at the store called 911 reporting a man came into the story displaying a weapon and demanding money. The clerk said the man they fled the scene on foot taking a small amount of cash.

Clark County deputies and officers from the Vancouver Police Department searched the area but were unable to locate the suspect.

The sheriff’s office reported that the second robbery happened just 19 minutes later at the Minit Mart located at 1901 Kauffman Avenue in Vancouver.

Police said that like the earlier robbery the suspect entered the story showing a weapon and demanding money. Officers were unable to locate the suspect.

Investigators described the suspect as a man between 18 and 20 years old standing 5 feet 10 inches tall with black hair. Police said he was wearing a brown work jacket and had on a black ski mask during the robberies.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Vancouver Police Department are still actively investigating these incidents. Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact the sheriff’s office tip line at 877-274-6311.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved