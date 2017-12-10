Multnomah County opening shelters as overnight temperatures go below freezing

With the wind chill expected to be well below freezing Sunday night, Multnomah County officials announced they are opening shelters for the first time for the season.

Two winter shelters are opening in Portland with the expected severe winter weather.

The 5th Avenue Winter Shelter located at 421 SW 5th Ave. serves men 18 and older, with priority for men 55 and older, those with disabilities and veterans. Reservations are required, either by phone at 503-280-4700 or by going to the TPI Day Center at 650 NW Irving St.

The Portsmouth Union Church shelter is open to adults 18 and older and accepts walk-ins.

County officials are also asking for donations to assist people dealing with the harsh weather, specifically pieces of winter gear.

Thick socks

Waterproof/resistant gloves or mittens (preferably dark colors/black)

Waterproof/resistant winter coats (men’s and women’s sizes)

Sleeping bags and warm blankets

Waterproof/resistant hats (preferably dark colors/black)

Knit hats (preferably dark colors/black)

Tarps (preferably brown, dark colors)

Hand warmers

Rain ponchos

The county Joint Office of Homeless Services will continue to monitor forecasts and open warming centers as needed.

Other counties in the area are also opening warming shelters, and a complete list can be found at 211Info.org. There is also information on the site for donating or volunteering at warming centers.

