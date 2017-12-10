Woman dies following early-morning house fire in Salem

One woman is dead following an early morning house fire in Salem Sunday.

Firefighters said the blaze started at a home on Williams Street Northeast around 6:30 a.m., adding that black smoke was coming from the family room of the small cottage when they arrived

Officials said the flames were knocked down quickly, but crews found one woman inside and unresponsive.

Neighbors told FOX 12 they were woken up by fire crews outside their windows and feared the worst for their neighbor.

“I think it's sad. Like they were saying it's the holidays, it's family time, and so I think it's going to be some bad news for the family,” neighbor Tobiason Winn said.

Firefighters provided emergency treatment to the woman at the scene of the fire before she was taken to an area where she ultimately died.

Salem fire officials said the woman was the only person in the home. the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

