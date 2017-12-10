Strong Gorge wind gusts blow around Vista House visitors, knock over trees

Strong winds continued to whip through parts of eastern Multnomah County Sunday, damaging homes, trees, and cars and leaving some residents without power.

While the blustery conditions were causing headaches for some, a few adventure-seekers did manage to find fun in the wind at the Vista House.

“It’s crazy,” Jillian Zener said. “I was actually a little scared and I thought we were going to get blown off the mountain.”

High winds are not unusual at the scenic lookout, but Sunday's gusts were more than some were prepared for.

“It knocked my wife down right over here,” Jay Broad said. “I’ve been up here before when winds were about 70, 75 up here, but this is a whole ‘nother level today.”

Sunday’s high winds also kept Corbett firefighters busy. They tweeted a picture showing a tree that fell onto a house.

The wind has been relentless.

Corbett Fire has responded to several tree related calls including a tree into a house. pic.twitter.com/uzoQ3fpl7k — Corbett Fire (@Corbett_Fire) December 11, 2017

There were also reports and pictures online of downed power lines, fallen trees, and damaged cars. Nearly 4,000 people without power at one point, according to Portland General Electric.

Even the thrill-seekers at Crown Point said safety is what really matters when there are such high winds.

“Yeah, be careful and stay close to the Vista House,” Zener said.

"Park into the wind so your doors don’t get taken off, stay close to the building," Broad added. "Other than that just come and have fun."

