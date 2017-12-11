Friends and strangers come together to help Vancouver cancer patient fix up home

A Vancouver man recently got news no one wants to hear when he learned he had been diagnosed with cancer.

Rick Severson is now struggling to keep up with work around his house, but Sunday, friends and strangers came together to help him out.

The 54-year-old Severson is known for his love of cars and for his compassion and generosity.

His step-daughters Genevieve and Lilliane Grahek said their dad has just kept going since being diagnosed with stage four liver and colon cancer, even though he has good days and bad.

"He's carrying on just like he was before, it’s nothing that's holding him back." daughter Genevieve Grahek said. “He insanely keeps going, gets up every morning for work at 6 goes to work, comes home, works in the shop."

That's why more than 20 people brought their own set of skills to work on rick's house.

These are old friends and new, even strangers all here for one reason, helping a man who helped others.

Arnie Kuchta said he has been proud to call Rick a friend for 25 years. When he heard the horrible news, he got this group together to help out with odd jobs around Rick's house.

"I'm so tired of hearing about the bad things on the news, and Rick's done a lot of good things for us over the years,” he told FOX 12. "I've had too many family members die of cancer so it hit me pretty hard."

Craftsmen from just about every trade were at the home doing something, some big projects and some small, all to help support Rick, his wife and his girls.

"They put everything aside to be here for Rick, and I think that’s amazing,” Grahek said.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.