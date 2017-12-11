Woman hospitalized after tree falls on home in Corbett - KPTV - FOX 12

Woman hospitalized after tree falls on home in Corbett

CORBETT, OR (KPTV) -

A woman was injured late Sunday night after she was impaled by a branch of a tree that fell on a house in Corbett.

Around 11:30 p.m., Corbett Fire responded to a tree into a house on East Knieriem Road. Crews were told a branch impaled a 65-year-old woman inside the home.

When crews arrived, they found the woman alert and conscious. She had a tree limb in her lower torso.

The woman was transported to a hospital and her condition is not known. She is expected to survive.

Everyone else inside the home, including pets, all made it out safely.

The home was described as having “extensive damage.”

