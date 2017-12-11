Woman hospitalized after tree falls on home in Corbett

Scary moments on-board a Southwest Airlines flight from Portland to Sacramento Saturday. Video taken by another passenger and shared with Fox 12 shows an irate passenger threatening to “kill everyone on the plane”.More >
The New York Police Department is responding to reports of an explosion in New York City. The origin and cause of the reported explosion are still unknown.
A woman who was attacked by a police dog is suing a St. Paul officer who handles the canine.
A Facebook post is quickly gaining attention for its realistic look inside the mind of a young boy being bullied.
Jay Swingler and Romell Henry post videos to YouTube under the name TGFbro. They've played with explosives, sat in bathtubs full of chili sauce, and recently -- Swingler cemented his head in a microwave.
President Donald Trump is again railing against the news media, calling them a "stain on America." In a tweet Sunday, Trump blasts the lack of attention over what he describes as "false and defamatory stories" by the "Fake News Media."
Strong winds continued to whip through parts of eastern Multnomah County Sunday, damaging homes, trees, and cars and leaving some residents without power.
One woman is dead following an early morning house fire in Salem Sunday.
Marion County Deputies arrested a Salem man who they say kidnapped a woman and her child.
