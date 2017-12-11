Beaverton police searching for man who crashed truck, fled traffic stop

Officers in Beaverton are looking for a man who they said crashed a stolen pickup truck and ran from the scene early Monday morning.

At 2:58 a.m., police attempted to make a traffic stop after spotting a reckless driver in a Ford F350 on Southwest 91st Avenue. The officers were assisting the Washington County Sheriff's Office with a car prowler.

The Ford took off and did not have any lights on. Beaverton police said the officers did not pursue the truck, but found it crashed on Southwest Humphrey Boulevard shortly after the man drove away.

Officers said the man fled the scene on foot and found the truck was stolen.

A K-9 search was launched to track the suspect but he was not located.

Police described the suspect as a white man in his 30s and are following up on leads found inside the truck.

