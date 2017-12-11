Fire officials: Fourth fire in four months breaks out in North Bethany housing development

For the fourth time in four months, a fire ignited at a home under construction in North Bethany early Monday morning.

At 12:39 a.m., a Washington County Sheriff's Office patrol deputy spotted a fire in a home under construction at 7864 Northwest 169th Avenue in unincorporated Washington County, also known as North Bethany. He also saw smoke coming from the home next door.

Tualatin Valley Fire & Rescue responded to fight the primary fire and then tackled the second.

At 1:02 a.m., the incident commander called a second alarm to bring more firefighters to the scene.

Fire crews from @HillsboroFire and Portland Fire supporting TVF&R as firefighters check for exposure and mop up. No injuries. Under investigation. pic.twitter.com/BZXzLGJwJz — TVF&R (@TVFR) December 11, 2017

Firefighters were able to control the fires within 40 minutes and kept them from spreading to additional homes.

The home where the initial fire broke out is considered a total loss while the other home had minor fire, smoke and water damage.

Fire investigators fear the fires were intentionally set and will continue working with arson detectives from Washington County Sheriff's Office.

The Monday morning fire is the fourth fire in four months in the same area.

Here are the details about the earlier fires in the neighborhood:

Aug. 16 at Northwest 169th and Trillium

Aug. 27 at Northwest 169th and Madrone

Nov. 21 near the intersection of Northwest 167th and Northwest Catalpa Street

TVF&R was assisted Monday morning by the Hillsboro Fire Department, Portland Fire & Rescue and the Washington County Sheriff's Office. Metro West Ambulance also provided a standby unit in case anyone was injured.

Community members gathered two weeks ago to discuss the three prior suspicious fires.

TVF&R is asking anyone with information on any of the fires to call the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 503-846-2700. TVF&R said WCSO has provided extra patrols to the area since August and the housing development’s property developer gas hired a private security company to monitor the area.

