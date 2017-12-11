Links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon - Monday, Dec. 11

Here are the links featured on MORE Good Day Oregon on Monday, Dec. 11.

The hit show “The Book of Mormon” is coming to Portland. It will be at the Keller Auditorium Jan. 23 to 28. For ticket information, visit the Broadway in Portland website.

Winter Wonderland at the Portland International Raceway is in full swing and guest can enjoy the light show until Dec. 26 while supporting a good cause: The Portland Police Bureau’s Sunshine Division. Find out more at WinterWonderlandPortland.com.

Stephanie Kralevich has her sweater for the holiday thanks to Tipsy Elves. Look at all the sweater styles at TipsyElves.com.

Want to whip up Monica Metz’s almond butter chickpea energy bites for yourself? Here is a link to the full recipe.

