Man arrested at PDX after 5 pounds of pot found in luggage

A 30-year-old man was taken into custody Wednesday at Portland International Airport after five pounds of marijuana were packed into his luggage.

According to court documents, a TSA agent flagged James Bui’s luggage after suspecting drugs were inside.

Bui was then arrested by Port of Portland police.

Prosecutors said Bui admitted to the agent that the marijuana belonged to him and he was transporting it to Ohio.

Court documents also state Bui told the agent he has taken marijuana out of Oregon 15 other times to sell it.

Bui pleaded not guilty to unlawful import or export of a marijuana item, which is a felony drug charge.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to make another court appearance Friday.

Copyright 2017 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.