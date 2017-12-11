Police: Man with gun, drugs arrested in SE Portland - KPTV - FOX 12

Police: Man with gun, drugs arrested in SE Portland

Posted: Updated:
Courtesy PPB East Courtesy PPB East
Damande Carter booking photo Damande Carter booking photo
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A man was taken into custody overnight after Portland police found he was in possession of a gun and several drugs.

The Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct tweeted that 27-year-old Damande Carter was booked into jail after a traffic stop at Southeast Powell Boulevard and Southeast 84th Avenue.

Police said Carter had a gun in his coat pocket and now faces several charges.

Police included a photo of drugs from the traffic stop as well, which included heroin, methamphetamine and marijuana.

