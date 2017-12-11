On the Go with Joe at ‘Celebrate the Season’ - KPTV - FOX 12

On the Go with Joe at 'Celebrate the Season'

Reporter Joe Vithayathil
PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) -

A show at the Alberta Rose Theatre is full of singing, dancing and more fun for the holidays.

“Celebrate the Season” has a cast full of “actrobats,” talented people who can act and do acrobatics.

While there won’t be a Santa on stage, the show will have live music and juggling.

The show is only two nights, Saturday and Sunday, and there aren’t too many tickets left according to the performance schedule. If you’d like to nab some, visit AlbertaRoseTheatre.com.

