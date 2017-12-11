On the Go with Joe at ‘Celebrate the Season’

A show at the Alberta Rose Theatre is full of singing, dancing and more fun for the holidays.

“Celebrate the Season” has a cast full of “actrobats,” talented people who can act and do acrobatics.

While there won’t be a Santa on stage, the show will have live music and juggling.

A fun morning of music, acrobatics and giant breakdancing dogs! Check out @DoJumpTheatre and @3legtorso in #celebratetheseason this weekend at the @albertarosepdx ! pic.twitter.com/MEGvzU4LpT — Joe Vithayathil (@JoeVFox12) December 11, 2017

The show is only two nights, Saturday and Sunday, and there aren’t too many tickets left according to the performance schedule. If you’d like to nab some, visit AlbertaRoseTheatre.com.

